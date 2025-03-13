Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan reports strong gas export figures to Europe, regional partners in early 2025

Oil&Gas Materials 13 March 2025 10:25 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan reports strong gas export figures to Europe, regional partners in early 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13.​ The volume of gas exported from Azerbaijan to Europe, Türkiye, and Georgia during the first two months of 2025 has been revealed, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov shared this in a post on his official X page.

"In January-February, approximately 1.9 billion cubic meters of gas were exported to Europe, 1.4 billion cubic meters to Türkiye, and 0.5 billion cubic meters to Georgia. During this period, 0.9 billion cubic meters of gas were transported to Türkiye via TANAP," the post reads.

