Unfortunately, COP29 was accompanied by campaign in some Western media - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. COP29 in Baku is called the Baku Breakthrough, and that's an important legacy, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 12th Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

“Unfortunately, this global international event was accompanied by a campaign in some Western media,” noted the head of state, adding that these fake news were generated from several centers, actually two: one in the US State Department, and the fake news outlets like the Washington Post, New York Times, Politico, Newsweek, and the Associated Press were just implementing the instructions of the US State Department. The second source was the office of the President of France, Mr. Macron, through their fake news media like Le Monde, Figaro, and others.