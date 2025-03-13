Albanian president emphasizes strong Azerbaijan-Albania partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13.​ I would also like to highlight the strong friendship between Albania and Azerbaijan. Our enduring partnership is evident in our shared cooperation, particularly in the areas of economy and infrastructure, Albanian President Bajram Begaj said in his speech at the opening ceremony of the XII Global Baku Forum,Trend reports.

"I am committed to continuing and strengthening these friendly relations for the welfare of our peoples. This will allow us to build our future together with our citizens, neighbors, and partners, regardless of geographical proximity. I thank you for making this forum a wonderful platform for dialogue focused on peace, security, and development," the President stated

The XII Global Baku Forum is scheduled to take place from March 13 to 15, 2025.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and will be held under the theme "Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities".

Discussions will focus on key global issues, including geopolitical shifts, multilateralism, the global health crisis, recovery and regional stability, COP29, and more.

The forum is expected to bring together over 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, over 15 former prime ministers, around 10 UN and international agency heads, and over 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel