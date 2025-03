BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13.​ According to preliminary data for January - February 2025, Azerbaijan produced 4.5 million tons of oil and condensate, while exports totaled 3.7 million tons, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov announced on his X page, Trend reports.

"In the past two months, gas production reached 8.1 billion cubic meters, with 3.8 billion cubic meters exported," he stated.

