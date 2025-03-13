We must show our full support for multipolar world - Charles Michel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13.​ We must show our full support for a multipolar world, Charles Michel, the former Prime Minister of Belgium and Honorary President of the European Council, said at the panel discussion on "Geopolitical Shifts: Responsible Partnerships versus Rivalry" within the framework of the XII Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

"We must pay attention to the challenges at first glance. The first five years of my tenure coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic. This led to various difficulties. Decision-making was not easy at that time. In those years, we were trying to deliver vaccines on time. Then the Russia-Ukraine war began. First, we tried to help Ukraine.

Europeans must exhibit heightened confidence. Our strength is amplified via unity, as our future is contingent upon it," he added.

The XII Global Baku Forum is scheduled to take place from March 13 to 15, 2025.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and will be held under the theme "Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities".

Discussions will focus on key global issues, including geopolitical shifts, multilateralism, the global health crisis, recovery and regional stability, COP29, and more.

The forum is expected to bring together over 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, over 15 former prime ministers, around 10 UN and international agency heads, and over 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

