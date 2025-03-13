Iran considers UN Security Council’s closed meeting as interference in IAEA talks - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13.​ Iran views the closed meeting of the United Nations (UN) Security Council regarding the country's increased uranium enrichment as unjustified interference in its negotiations with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said the country’s Ambassador to the UN, Amir Saeed Iravani, Trend reports.

Speaking at a closed session of the Security Council, Iravani explained that the sole purpose of the closed session was to continue maximum pressure on Iran. Tehran firmly rejects the allegations raised against it.

Iravani further emphasized that Iran appreciates the stance of some Security Council members who have taken a neutral and principled position based on reality. These members have opposed any intervention for political purposes and officially recognize diplomacy as the only acceptable avenue for resolving issues in cooperation with the IAEA.

The ambassador added that the matters raised during the meeting were purely technical issues under the authority of the IAEA. These were discussed last week at the IAEA Board of Governors meeting in Vienna. Therefore, there is no legal basis for the Security Council’s involvement in this matter.

To note, the UN Security Council held a closed-door meeting on Iran's increase in highly enriched uranium on March 12. France, Greece, Panama, South Korea, the UK, and the US have requested this meeting.

On March 3, Rafael Grossi, Director-General of the IAEA, mentioned during the IAEA Board of Governors' meeting that Iran has increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to 60 percent purity by 93 kilograms, from 182 kilograms to 275 kilograms compared to the previous quarter. Iran remains the only non-nuclear weapon state to enrich uranium to this level, raising significant concerns.

