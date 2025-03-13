Fixing Armenian constitution issues to likely favor peace agenda terms - presidential aide

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13.​ After resolving issues related to Armenia’s constitution, better conditions for a peace agenda could be formed, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs at the Presidential Administration, told reporters, Trend reports.

During his remarks to journalists, Hajiyev pointed out that looking at Armenia's claims against Azerbaijan, it is clear that with the support of some of its patrons, Armenia is still attempting to preserve the Minsk Group, which is a tool of the past with no functional role.

"When we examine Armenia's claims against Azerbaijan, it becomes clear that, with the backing of some of its supporters, they are making efforts to maintain the Minsk Group, a relic of the past with no functional purpose, at all costs. There is no need for the Minsk Group today, nor can there be. Any attempt to revive it can only be seen as utopian ideas," he said.

Hajiyev explained that when the Minsk Group was established, its foundation was based on resolving the conflict.

"There is no conflict now. In the context of the ongoing normalization process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Armenian side continues to demonstrate a lack of sincerity by trying to preserve a useless tool like the Minsk Group," he added.

The presidential aide underscored Azerbaijan's unwavering commitment to this issue.

"We believe that after addressing issues related to Armenia's constitution, better conditions for a peace agenda in the region can emerge," he concluded.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel