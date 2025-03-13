Azerbaijani oil prices up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta on March 12 grew by $1.1 (1.51 percent) compared to the previous rate, now sitting at $74.02 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On a FOB basis in the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the price of Azeri Light went up by $1.05 (1.46 percent) to $72.74 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude rose by $1.08 (1.93 percent) from the previous rate, amounting to $56.88 per barrel.

North Sea benchmark crude, Dated Brent, was also $1.08 (1.52 percent) more than the previous rate, standing at $72.23 per barrel

The official exchange rate as of March 11 is 1.7 AZN/1 USD. The average price of a barrel of oil in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025 is estimated at $70.