Albanian president calls for unity and cooperation at Global Baku Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. We are demonstrating our commitment to multilateral dialogue, said Albania's President Bajram Begaj during his speech at the opening of the 12th Global Baku Forum today, Trend reports.

He emphasized that political conflicts around the world have already reshaped the global landscape, replacing certainty with uncertainty:

"Our world today is facing not only political crises but also economic downturns. We are in a transitional period, where concepts like freedom, democracy, human rights, justice, and security are being tested. Cyber threats, organized crime, and fake news are trying to dominate. What we need now is unity and courage. These challenges are shaping the new world order. We must advocate for peace. We must protect borders and state sovereignty. Regional and international cooperation is essential," he said.

He also noted that the flow of illegal migrants into Europe highlights the insufficiency of border control.

"The management of the COVID-19 pandemic showed us that the most effective solution is a unified response. To achieve this, we must support technological development and advance artificial intelligence. We must stay true to our values. We need a world where economic stability is achieved, conflicts are resolved, societies are strengthened, and fragmentation is avoided."

The President also spoke about Azerbaijan-Albania relations:

"Our long-standing friendship is reflected in our mutual cooperation, especially in the areas of economy and infrastructure projects. I am committed to this cooperation and its continued development, even though we are not geographically close."