Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Armenian citizens were also involved in fighting against Azerbaijan in the so-called "Dashnak" battalion - Armenian general

Politics Materials 13 March 2025 14:42 (UTC +04:00)
Armenian citizens were also involved in fighting against Azerbaijan in the so-called "Dashnak" battalion - Armenian general

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. During the trial held on Thursday at the Baku Military Court, the accused – Davit Manukyan, a citizen of Armenia, born and registered there, and a military serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces who served in the highest military rank of Major General – admitted that the commander of the "Shushi" special military battalion, which fought against Azerbaijan in Karabakh, was Jirayr Sefilyan.

In response to questions, Davit Manukyan stated that he was unaware that Jirayr Sefilyan was born in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, and mentioned, "He came from 'Western Armenia'; however, he was an Armenian citizen." He added that the so-called "Dashnak" battalion that fought against Azerbaijan in Karabakh consisted of various detachments. "The detachments included people from Karabakh and citizens of Armenia," Manukyan stated.

Armenian citizens were also involved in fighting against Azerbaijan in the so-called "Dashnak" battalion - Armenian general
Armenian citizens were also involved in fighting against Azerbaijan in the so-called "Dashnak" battalion - Armenian general
Armenian citizens were also involved in fighting against Azerbaijan in the so-called "Dashnak" battalion - Armenian general
Armenian citizens were also involved in fighting against Azerbaijan in the so-called "Dashnak" battalion - Armenian general
Latest

Latest

Read more