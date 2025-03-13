Azerbaijan, Western Balkans focus on strengthening connections through Middle Corridor - ex-minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. It's crucial to develop the Middle Corridor, which will connect the Western Balkans, Montenegro, and the Central Asia region, said Milica Pejanović-Đurišić, the former Defense Minister and former Ambassador of Montenegro to the United Nations, in an interview with Trend on the sidelines of the XII Global Baku Forum.

She highlighted that Azerbaijan is actively building connections in the Western Balkans and many other parts of the world.

"Azerbaijan, along with several European countries, is working on joint projects with us and investing in them. It's definitely important to develop the Middle Corridor, which will link the Western Balkans, Montenegro, and Central Asia. In this regard, several countries, especially Azerbaijan, have put forward significant initiatives. There are still many important aspects to consider for future growth. I believe all sides are eager to continue advancing this initiative," she said.