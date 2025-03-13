UN issues Azerbaijan's 33rd Khojaly genocide anniversary letter for official use (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13.​ The letter of the Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the UN, addressed to the UN Secretary-General on the 33rd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, has been published as a document of the General Assembly and the Security Council, the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the UN wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

"The overall assessment of the causes and consequences of the aggression and the available evidence clearly show that the crimes committed in Khojaly were not isolated or accidental but were part of a broad and systematic policy and practice of atrocities committed on the basis of ethnic and religious hatred and intolerance.

Accountability for egregious offenses is unequivocal and must be inescapable.

Azerbaijan will never forget the atrocities committed against its civilians," the mission's X publication said.

On the night of February 25–26, 1992, the Khojaly genocide—one of the most horrific crimes against humanity in the past century—was carried out by Armenia with extreme brutality against Azerbaijani civilians.

On this solemn anniversary, the Azerbaijani people remember with deep sorrow the 613 victims of this atrocity, including 106 women, 70 elderly people, and 63 children, whose lives were taken in a single night.

