We openly declare our eternal solidarity with Azerbaijan - Turkish presidential chief advisor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13.​ We openly state that Türkiye will always stand by Azerbaijan, Akif Çağatay Kılıç, the Chief Advisor to the President of Türkiye, told reporters at the XII Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

"We have always voiced the necessity of sustainable, truth-based, and just peace, as well as coexistence in the region.

We have previously highlighted that Armenia's occupation of Karabakh was a major obstacle to peace, and Türkiye has firmly expressed its stance on this issue. We also want to make it clear that Azerbaijan will always stand by us in this regard.

Türkiye is committed to supporting regional peace during the process of Azerbaijan’s complete liberation of its lands following the Second Karabakh War.

As Türkiye, we stand in favor of a just and long-lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia," Kılıç said.

The XII Global Baku Forum is scheduled to take place from March 13 to 15, 2025.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and will be held under the theme "Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities".

Discussions will focus on key global issues, including geopolitical shifts, multilateralism, the global health crisis, recovery and regional stability, COP29, and more.

The forum is expected to bring together over 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, over 15 former prime ministers, around 10 UN and international agency heads, and over 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel