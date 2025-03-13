Azerbaijan plays important role in regional stabilization - Greek official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13.​ Azerbaijan plays an important role in the regional stabilization, representative of the prime minister of Greece, former European Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship, former Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Defence of the country Dimitris Avramopoulos said at the panel discussion on "Geopolitical Shifts: Responsible Partnerships versus Rivalry" within the framework of the XII Global Baku Forum in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

He articulated that Azerbaijan serves as a pivotal stabilizing agent and underscored its critical role in maintaining equilibrium within the global arena.

Avramopoulos also expressed support for Azerbaijan’s policy aimed at strengthening peace and security in the region.

"Azerbaijan has become one of the most important factors of stability, and we are happy to share our thoughts with our partners," he said.

Furthermore, Avramopoulos pointed out the multifaceted challenges confronting Europe, encompassing migration dynamics, energy security paradigms, and the regulatory frameworks governing maritime boundaries.



He underscored that these obstacles are coalescing at the epicenter of the crisis, particularly within the Eastern Mediterranean theater, and highlighted that nations such as Greece will be pivotal in navigating and mitigating these complexities.

The XII Global Baku Forum is scheduled to take place from March 13 to 15, 2025.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and will be held under the theme "Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities".

Discussions will focus on key global issues, including geopolitical shifts, multilateralism, the global health crisis, recovery and regional stability, COP29, and more.

The forum is expected to bring together over 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, over 15 former prime ministers, around 10 UN and international agency heads, and over 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

