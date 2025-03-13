We'll continue our work to return last Azerbaijani citizen in tough situations home - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13.​ We'll continue our work to return the last Azerbaijani citizen who is in difficult situations to the country, the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters within the framework of the XII Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

"There is a constantly operating interagency commission on citizens of Azerbaijan who are in difficult situations in Syria, Iraq, and other conflict areas.

There are people who went there on time, but their family members still remain in those areas.

In addition to the Foreign Ministry, representatives of more than 10 state agencies are participating there. Working together with other colleagues and partner states, these works continue regularly both in Syria and Iraq. During this period, hundreds of women and children have been found and returned to our country," the minister noted.

