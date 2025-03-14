Azerbaijani parliament set to discuss draft law on OTS nations’ partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. The draft law “On Approval of the Agreement on Partnership in the field of Digital Economy between the governments of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States” has been submitted to the Azerbaijani Parliament, Trend reports.

The draft law was included in the agenda of the meeting of the Committee on International Relations and Interparliamentary Ties of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

The draft law was considered at the meeting of the Committee and recommended to the plenary session.