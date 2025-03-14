Azerbaijan updates on gas supply via SGC in 2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Last year, a total of 24.6 billion cubic meters of gas were exported through the Southern Gas Corridor to Europe, Türkiye, and Georgia, according to the 2024 report of Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding on Strategic Energy Partnership between Azerbaijan and the European Union, gas exports to Europe are set to double by 2027.

"In 2021, gas exports to Europe were just over 8 billion cubic meters, but by 2024, the figure had risen to around 13.2 billion cubic meters, with the number of European countries receiving Azerbaijani gas increasing to 10.

Given the role of the Southern Gas Corridor in Europe’s energy security, the European Commission has recognized Azerbaijan as a reliable partner and a key gas supplier for Europe," the report reads.