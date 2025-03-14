Uzbekistan, and Russia's Tatarstan set new standards in labor migration cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 14. Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan (Russia), Alexey Pesoshin, held talks with Behzod Musaev, Director of the Migration Agency, Trend reports, citing the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

During the convening, the stakeholders engaged in a comprehensive dialogue regarding the prevailing landscape and prospective trajectories of bilateral synergy in labor relations.



Focused emphasis was placed on the vocational development and acclimatization of individuals within the context of collaborative initiatives, alongside the streamlining of processes for intellectual property authorization.

Additionally, a meeting was held with the Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Industry and Trade of the Republic of Tatarstan, Oleg Korobchenko. During the talks, the parties reviewed ongoing migration projects and mechanisms for implementing new agreements.

As a result of the discussions, an agreement was reached to further strengthen cooperation.

Uzbekistan and Tatarstan have strong economic ties, particularly in labor migration, trade, and industrial collaboration. Uzbekistan provides a workforce for Tatarstan’s construction and agriculture sectors, while Tatarstan exports machinery and industrial products to Uzbekistan.

