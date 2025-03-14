Türkiye's ex-EU affairs minister applauds Karabakh's restoration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14.​ Azerbaijan is actively engaged in the restoration of Karabakh, said Volkan Bozkır, former President of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly and former Minister for EU Affairs of Türkiye, Trend reports.

Speaking at a panel discussion on "Rebuilding for Peace-Post-Conflict Reconstruction and

Regional Stability" at the XII Global Baku Forum, Bozkır noted his impression of the progress.

“Azerbaijan is currently focused on the reconstruction of Karabakh. It is encouraging to see cities being rebuilt while preserving and restoring historical sites such as mosques and palaces. Of course, repopulating the area requires significant effort, including the construction of hospitals and schools. However, Azerbaijan will succeed in this task,” he stated.

The XII Global Baku Forum is scheduled to take place from March 13 through 15, 2025.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and will be held under the theme "Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities".

Discussions will focus on key global issues, including geopolitical shifts, multilateralism, the global health crisis, recovery and regional stability, COP29, and more.

The forum is expected to bring together over 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, over 15 former prime ministers, around 10 UN and international agency heads, and over 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel