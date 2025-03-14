Uzbekistan joins crucial international environmental convention

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 14. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has signed a law on the country’s accession to the Convention on Access to Information, Public Participation in Decision-Making, and Access to Justice in Environmental Matters, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

This global instrument serves as a pivotal mechanism in safeguarding human rights pertaining to an optimal ecological framework, facilitating unrestricted access for individuals, civil society entities, and governmental institutions to environmental data and intelligence.



The primary objective of the Convention is to implement frameworks that facilitate stakeholder engagement in the governance processes impacting ecological integrity and community health, while also ensuring the provision of legal recourse in instances of environmental infractions.



The document mandates that governmental entities disseminate data pertaining to ecological parameters, encompassing atmospheric quality, hydrological assets, edaphic status, and climatic occurrences, when solicited. Furthermore, the Convention underscores the imperative of stakeholder mobilization and the synergistic collaboration of civic entities and public institutions in the formulation of ecological frameworks and initiatives.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel