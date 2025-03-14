Completion of peace agreement negotiations between Azerbaijan, Armenia brings hope - Belgium FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. The completion of negotiations on the peace agreement text between Azerbaijan and Armenia brings hope for the future, said Maxime Prevot, Belgium’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs, and Development Cooperation, Trend reports.

“A lasting peace, which is both important and beneficial for the region and beyond, is now within reach. I look forward to the swift signing of the agreement by both sides,” he wrote on his page on X.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan announced the completion of negotiations on the draft Agreement on Establishing Peace and Interstate Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“Furthermore, we once again reaffirm Azerbaijan's firm and long-standing position that the key condition for signing the agreed text is amending Armenia's Constitution to eliminate any claims to Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity. We also emphasize the necessity of officially dissolving the outdated and ineffective OSCE Minsk Group and its relevant structures. We remain ready to continue bilateral dialogue on these and other issues related to the normalization process,” stated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.