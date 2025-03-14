Azerbaijan's annual inflation in 2024 fell within target range, says PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. In 2024, annual inflation in Azerbaijan remained within the target range, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said during his address at the discussion of the Cabinet of Ministers' report on its activities for the year at today's plenary session of the Parliament, Trend reports.

Asadov highlighted that by December 2024, the 12-month inflation rate had reached 4.9%, while the average annual inflation stood at 2.2%.

He also noted that in 2024, state budget revenues amounted to approximately 37.2 billion manat ($21.8 billion) - 102% of the target, while expenditures totaled 37.7 billion manat ($22.1 billion) - 95% of the target.

"As a result, macroeconomic and financial stability, along with low single-digit inflation, were achieved, ensuring sustainable economic growth," Asadov added.