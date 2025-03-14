Georgia welcomes completion of peace agreement talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Georgia has welcomed the completion of negotiations between Baku and Yerevan on all articles of the peace agreement, the Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, Trend reports.

"Georgia welcomes the completion of negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia on all 17 articles of the Peace Agreement. This is a historic step towards lasting peace and stability in the region," the MFA says on its page on X.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the completion of negotiations on the draft text of the Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"At the same time, we once again reaffirm Azerbaijan’s long-term and principled position that the main condition for signing the agreed text is the amendment of Armenia's constitution to remove claims to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. We also stress the need for the official dissolution of the outdated and non-functional OSCE Minsk Group and related structures. We are ready to continue bilateral dialogue between the two countries on these and other issues related to the normalization process," the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.