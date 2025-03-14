Azerbaijani oil price moves down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta on March 13 declined by $0.81 (1.09 percent) compared to the previous rate, now sitting at $73.21 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On a FOB basis in the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the price of Azeri Light went down by $0.84 (1.15 percent) to $71.9 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude fell by $0.79 (1.38 percent) from the previous rate, amounting to $56.09 per barrel.

North Sea benchmark crude, Dated Brent, was $0.84 (1.16 percent) less than the previous rate, at $71.39 per barrel.