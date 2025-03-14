Any step leading to Azerbaijan-Armenia agreement signals progress - US official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14.​ Any process leading to an agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia is a step in the right direction, Susan Elliott, President and CEO of the National Committee on American Foreign Policy (NCAFP), said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

Speaking on the sidelines of the XII Global Baku Forum, Elliott drove home the point that laying the groundwork for peace and stability in the South Caucasus is the name of the game, as these efforts are the bread and butter for the region's future.

"I believe this forum plays an exceptional role in establishing peace and justice globally. As always, the forum is going very well.

We are grateful to President Ilham Aliyev for his support and for creating an environment where people can freely express their opinions. In the panel I moderated, we had extensive discussions on how Azerbaijan, Turkey, and other countries can contribute to the peace process.

As such, I believe this forum provides invaluable opportunities for all parties involved," she said.

Elliott, attending the Global Baku Forum for the inaugural time, expressed optimism that it would not be his final attendance.

"I hope that we can present some concrete ideas for solving global problems, which can lead to a just approach," she added.

On the topics for discussion, she highlighted several areas, including climate change, pathways to peace, and how multilateral organizations can be strengthened.

"I think this forum provides an ideal opportunity for former world leaders to exchange ideas," she concluded.

The XII Global Baku Forum has started on March 13 and will continue until March 15, 2025.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and will be held under the theme "Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities.".

Discussions focus on key global issues, including geopolitical shifts, multilateralism, the global health crisis, recovery and regional stability, COP29, and more.

The forum has brought together over 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, over 15 former prime ministers, around 10 UN and international agency heads, and over 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel