Yusif Jabbarov: The New Phase of the Digital Silk Way Project Will Connect Europe and Asia

NEQSOL Holding announces the successful completion of tender procedures and the launch of the first phase of construction for the Trans-Caspian Fiber Optic Cable Line, a key component of the “Digital Silk Way” megaproject initiated by the Holding.

The Trans-Caspian Cable Line Project is being implemented by AzerTelecom, a backbone internet provider in Azerbaijan and a part of NEQSOL Holding, in partnership with Kazakhtelecom, Kazakhstan’s national telecommunications operator.

This strategic project involves the construction of a 380 km-long fiber-optic cable line across the Caspian Sea, connecting Sumgayit (Azerbaijan) and Aktau (Kazakhstan). It will provide high-capacity data transmission, enabling high-speed internet connectivity of up to 400 terabits per second.

“The Trans-Caspian Cable Line is an essential part of the Digital Silk Way – a megaproject aimed at creating a digital telecommunications corridor that will pass through several countries, including Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan,” said Yusif Jabbarov, CEO of NEQSOL Holding.

“This digital infrastructure will ensure the most optimal and shortest route between Europe and Asia, providing high-speed data transmission, significantly strengthening regional cooperation and contributing to the economic development of the region’s countries. I am immensely proud of the team that is driving this implementation, achieving a historic milestone for the entire region,” added Yusif Jabbarov.

The construction of the Trans-Caspian Cable Line will be carried out in several phases, including the assessment of coastal areas and the seabed, the design and production of high-quality, durable cables, as well as their transportation and installation. AzerTelecom and Kazakhtelecom plan to complete the construction by the end of 2026.

About NEQSOL Holding

NEQSOL Holding is an international group of companies operating in 11 countries in the fields of telecommunications, energy, construction, and high technology. The group serves more than 25 million customers worldwide. For more information: https://www.neqsolholding.com

About AzerTelecom

AzerTelecom is a leading telecommunications operator in Azerbaijan, providing wholesale carrier-grade communications, digital, and other services. The company operates within Azerconnect Group, which is part of NEQSOL Holding.

About Kazakhtelecom

Kazakhtelecom is Kazakhstan's largest telecommunications company and holds the status of a national telecom operator. The company offers fixed-line telephony, broadband internet access, digital television, mobile communications, and other telecommunication services.