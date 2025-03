BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. The meeting between the head of Azerenergy Baba Rzayev and the delegation of Masdar Company headed by the operating director Abdulaziz Alobaidli was held, Trend reports via Azerenergy.

The meeting exchanged views on the current state and prospects of cooperation.

Furthermore, issues related to the operation of the Garadagh solar power plant and the strategy of megaproject implementation were discussed.