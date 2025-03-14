Middle Corridor to ensure pragmatic relations between nations - Kyrgyzstan's ex-PM (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. The Middle Corridor will provide not only emotional bond but also pragmatic link, which will be useful for our countries, the former Kyrgyz Prime Minister Djoomart Otorbaev told Trend at the XII Global Baku Forum.

“The main thing is that our relations are developing not only in the humanitarian sphere but also in the economic one.

Needless to say, I must emphasize the role of the Middle Corridor in this development. The key issue here is the transportation of goods from China along the corridor to Europe and in the opposite direction with low transportation costs,” he said.

The former Prime Minister also shared his expectations from the forum, “bringing together former or current leaders from different parts of the world makes the forum even more successful. The forum is becoming more and more important. Many people are too busy, but they are trying to get here. This is because they realize that this forum has really become a very important negotiating center”.

“Our cooperation with Azerbaijan also continues to develop in a positive dynamic. We not only share a common understanding of how to move forward in our world, but we are also members of the Organization of Turkic States,” he added.

The XII Global Baku Forum will be held from March 13 through 15 this year under the motto “Rethinking the World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities”.

The Forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

The event will discuss key global issues such as geopolitical change, multilateralism, the global health crisis, world recovery and regional stability, COP29, and others.

The Forum will bring together more than 300 world leaders from over 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, more than 15 former prime ministers, about 10 heads of UN and international agencies, and more than 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.