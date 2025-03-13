Global digital opportunities must be available to all - ITU deputy secretary-general

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13.​ Global digital opportunities must be available to all, the Deputy Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Tomas Lamanauskas said at a panel discussion on the theme of "The UN Pact for the Future: Building a New Global Consensus" being held as part of the XII Global Baku Forum in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Lamanauskas made it clear that the aim of rolling out digital tools under the Pact isn’t about reinventing the wheel, but rather about spotting the holes in the current setup and figuring out how to fill them.

The ITU representative articulated that the overarching global digital initiative is strategically designed to mitigate the digital divide, given that approximately 2.6 billion individuals globally remain devoid of internet connectivity.



Lamanauskas emphasized the critical integration of cutting-edge technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, while underscoring the necessity of strategically navigating the inherent risks linked to their deployment.

"Digital opportunities must be available to everyone, and it is important to properly manage the risks associated with technological development, including artificial intelligence," he mentioned.

He also emphasized the importance of the work of the UN's digital technology group, which brings together more than 40 agencies to ensure cooperation and the implementation of key initiatives in the areas of digitization and innovative technologies.

"We are proud that the UN has been actively involved in this process from the very beginning and is ready to offer solutions that will help integrate new technologies on a global scale," Lamanauskas added.

The XII Global Baku Forum has started on March 13 and will continue until March 15, 2025.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and will be held under the theme "Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities".

Discussions focus on key global issues, including geopolitical shifts, multilateralism, the global health crisis, recovery and regional stability, COP29, and more.

The forum has brought together over 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, over 15 former prime ministers, around 10 UN and international agency heads, and over 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel