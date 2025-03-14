Kazakhstan welcomes completion of negotiations on text of peace agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Kazakhstan welcomes the completion of negotiations on the text of the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, said the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trend reports.

"We express confidence that the agreements reached and the signing of this historic document will be an important step toward normalizing relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, as well as ensuring stability, security, and prosperity for the entire South Caucasus region.

The Republic of Kazakhstan reaffirms its strong support for efforts to continue the constructive dialogue between the two countries, with a view to establishing enduring and lasting peace," the statement reads.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the completion of negotiations on the draft text of the Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"At the same time, we once again reaffirm Azerbaijan’s long-term and principled position that the main condition for signing the agreed text is the amendment of Armenia's constitution to remove claims to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. We also stress the need for the official dissolution of the outdated and non-functional OSCE Minsk Group and related structures. We are ready to continue bilateral dialogue between the two countries on these and other issues related to the normalization process," the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.