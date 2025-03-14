Global Baku Forum hosts panel discussion on "COP29: Breakthrough to Belem - Accelerating Transformation" (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14.​ A panel discussion on the topic "COP29: Breakthrough to Belém – Accelerating Transformation" is taking place as part of the XII Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

The discussion includes former Vice President of ExxonMobil and head of the Global Fund to End Modern Slavery Jean Baderschneider, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland Boris Johnson (video address), Mayor of Kuala Lumpur Maimunah Mohd Sharif, President of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ecuador María Fernanda Espinosa, President of the World Association of Environmental and Resource Economists, Chair of the UN SDSN Global Climate Hub, Director of AE4RIA Phoebe Koundouri, Chair of the Legislative Assembly of Tonga Lord Fakafanua, Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization from 2016 through 2018, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan Rashid Alimov, President of Liberal International Hakima El Haite, and former Minister of Environment of Peru Manuel Pulgar Vidal.

Will be updated