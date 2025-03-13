Global institutions need reforms - North Macedonian president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13.​ Global institutions need reforms, President of North Macedonia Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova said at the 12th Global Baku Forum in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"Substantial reforms are needed to make global institutions more legitimate, more just, more effective, and more consistent in implementing the UN Charter. The Security Council must be expanded, reformed, and democratized to make it more accountable and responsible for maintaining international peace and security. The General Assembly should take its rightful place as the primary representative body, not only for discussion but also for policy development. The decisions of the International Court must be binding on all. Only in this way can the UN respond to current geopolitical, economic, environmental, climate, technological, and demographic challenges," she added.

According to her, the Pact for the Future is a kind of global social contract that should strengthen the multipolar system.

"However, even in its first months, this global social contract has encountered a new problem. The question now being asked by many is not whether the Pact for the Future will succeed, but whether it will survive at all in 2025. Will it survive in the new geopolitical conditions, and if so, will it become a starting point for the renewal of the UN, or will it turn into another ambitious yet declarative document that will collect dust in the archives of history?" she emphasized.

The XII Global Baku Forum is scheduled to take place from March 13 to 15, 2025.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and will be held under the theme "Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities".

Discussions will focus on key global issues, including geopolitical shifts, multilateralism, the global health crisis, recovery and regional stability, COP29, and more.

The forum is expected to bring together over 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, over 15 former prime ministers, around 10 UN and international agency heads, and over 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

