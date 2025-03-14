Weapons and ammunition were supplied to Karabakh from Armenia - Bako Sahakyan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. During a hearing at the Baku Military Court on Friday, Armenian defendant Bako Sahakyan admitted that weapons and ammunition were transported to Karabakh from the Republic of Armenia, Trend reports.

Responding to questions from the prosecution, Sahakyan clarified how the salaries of the military persons were paid in the occupied territories: "We did not have such expenses in the "budget" and "army" of "Nagorno-Karabakh". All military expenses, salaries, and provisions for soldiers were allocated directly from the Armenian budget. This had nothing to do with the "loans" allocated to us," he added.

The court proceedings continue against Armenian citizens accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and execution of a war of aggression, acts of genocide, violations of the laws and customs of warfare, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, forcible seizure of power, and other offenses committed during Armenia’s military aggression.