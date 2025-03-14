Kazakhstan enjoys steady growth in GDP per capita, signaling economic progress

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 14. The IV session of the National Kurultai (Congress) is taking place today in Kazakhstan's Burabay, at which President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made an important report on the country's economic successes, Trend reports.

One of the main achievements he mentioned was the growth of Kazakhstan's gross domestic product (GDP).



"Since 2019, Kazakhstan's economy has grown by 15.5 percent in real terms. The country's GDP reached $288 billion, and GDP per capita increased by almost 46 percent, exceeding $14,000," the head of the state noted.

President Tokayev emphasized that GDP growth has become the foundation for the further development of other sectors of the economy, such as foreign trade, investments, and social programs.



Tokayev also underscored the importance of this growth for the further development of infrastructure and the social sphere.

"Foreign trade turnover has grown by almost 45 percent, reaching $140 billion. Investment in fixed capital increased one and a half times, totaling over 19 trillion tenge ($38 billion) last year," added the president.



The session gathered high-ranking government officials, including the chairmen of the Majilis (the lower house of the Kazakhstani Parliament) and the Senate (the upper house of the Kazakhstani Parliament), government members, and deputies.