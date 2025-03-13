Azerbaijan’s commitment to multipolarity stands one of its prime goals - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13.​ Azerbaijan's commitment to the principle of multipolarity remains one of its key goals, the country's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, said at a panel discussion on "Reimagining Multilateralism for a Multipolar World" at the XII Global Baku Forum in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"To address profound fragmentation, it is imperative to identify solutions that operate on a global scale. The forum should focus on intersecting issues.

Azerbaijan supported this idea during its presidency at COP29. Our commitment to multipolarity is one of Azerbaijan’s core objectives. We also prioritize the elucidation of governmental interactions with adjacent nations, which constitutes a pivotal component.

Regulating existing borders peacefully, preventing new arms races, ending violent conflicts both within countries and between them, ensuring more inclusive economic development, as well as participation in international processes such as climate change, are becoming increasingly complex challenges," he added.

