Kazakhstan’s SCAT launches new air route to Korea’s Seoul

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 13. Starting from May 29 of this year, the Kazakh airline SCAT plans to open a new route to South Korea from Kazakhstan's Shymkent to Seoul, Trend reports.

Air travel operations will be conducted biweekly, specifically on Tuesdays and Fridays. Consequently, the aggregate frequency of air travel operations connecting Kazakhstan and Korea is set to escalate from 8 to 10 weekly iterations.



The Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan is actively engaged in optimizing the aviation network and enhancing the frequency of operations on established air corridors.



The initiation of the air service is anticipated to catalyze enhanced synergies in trade, economic dynamics, business interactions, and tourism collaboration between the two nations.

SCAT Airlines (Sсat) is a Kazakh airline founded in 1997. Its headquarters are located in Shymkent, Kazakhstan. The airline operates both domestic and international flights, serving routes within Kazakhstan as well as to Russia, Central Asia, and other regions.

