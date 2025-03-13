We see how EU is trying to change its policy towards building strong military potential - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. Our fight was a fight for justice, for international law, for our dignity. We implemented the UN Security Council resolutions, which remained on paper for 27 years and would have remained for 27 years more, if we did not liberate our land by force, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 12th Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

“Sometimes you have to use force to achieve peace and to restore justice. And today we see it. We see how the European Union is trying to change its policy towards building strong military potential. We see other countries concentrating their resources on building military potential and infrastructure. We've been doing that for at least 20 years since 2005, and have created a strong army, which liberated our territory and put an end to separatism and separatists. Today, the full restoration of territorial integrity and sovereignty is a demonstration of not only the strong will of the Azerbaijani people, but also a demonstration of international justice,” the head of state noted.