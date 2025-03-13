Kazakhstan to launch business acceleration program for startups

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 13. Kazakhstan will launch the "AI-Sana" business acceleration program for startups, said Kazakhstan's Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek at a Government meeting, Trend reports.

Nurbek stated that the "AI-Sana" program is being developed in Kazakhstan to provide business acceleration for startups interested in the application of artificial intelligence.

According to the minister, the program will provide business acceleration for startups interested in implementing artificial intelligence in various fields. Leading universities from across the country will serve as the primary source of intellectual capital.

"This year, 650,000 students will take special courses in artificial intelligence, and in the second phase, 100,000 students will complete courses prepared jointly with the Chief Technical Officer of Stanford Graduate School of Education, Paul Kim. By the end of the year, we plan to form 1,000 to 1,500 AI startup teams," he added.

Today, Kazakhstan holds a Government meeting in Astana. The agenda includes the development and digitalization of science.