Strengthening trust among nations is key - Charles Michel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13.​ It is crucial to strive for strengthening trust between countries, Charles Michel, the former Prime Minister of Belgium and Honorary President of the European Council, told reporters on the sidelines of the XII Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

"Building trust and confidence in each other is essential. The world is facing serious challenges today—climate change, rising inequality, wars, and conflicts. We also see that the principles and norms of multilateral cooperation are under pressure," Michel stated.

He emphasized the importance of taking the opportunity to listen to one another, engage in dialogue, and find the best ways to make joint decisions and set priorities.

"Each of us has our own history, cultural traits, and traditions, but I truly believe that international relations require wisdom, greater political will, and perhaps more courage to make the right choices," Charles Michel added.

The XII Global Baku Forum is scheduled to take place from March 13 to 15, 2025.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and will be held under the theme "Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities".

Discussions will focus on key global issues, including geopolitical shifts, multilateralism, the global health crisis, recovery and regional stability, COP29, and more.

The forum is expected to bring together over 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, over 15 former prime ministers, around 10 UN and international agency heads, and over 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

