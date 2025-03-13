Global Baku Forum gains more attention amid global instability - former Finnish President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13.​ The Global Baku Forum is attracting more and more attention amid global instability, said Tarja Halonen, the former President of Finland, told Trend on the sidelines of the XII Global Baku Forum.

"This forum has gathered many participants over the years. This time, I believe, we have a record number of attendees. I think people have become more active as the global situation remains unpredictable. Therefore, we continue to strive to maintain this dialogue and hold such meetings," Halonen noted.

She also emphasized that Finland maintains good relations with all countries seeking cooperation and remains an active member of the United Nations (UN).

The XII Global Baku Forum is scheduled to take place from March 13 to 15, 2025.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and will be held under the theme "Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities".

Discussions will focus on key global issues, including geopolitical shifts, multilateralism, the global health crisis, recovery and regional stability, COP29, and more.

The forum is expected to bring together over 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, over 15 former prime ministers, around 10 UN and international agency heads, and over 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

