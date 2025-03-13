Antony Blinken’s policy towards Azerbaijan actually ruined US-Azerbaijani relations - President Ilham Aliyev (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. Antony Blinken’s policy towards Azerbaijan ruined US-Azerbaijani relations, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 12th Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

“The policy of Mr. Antony Blinken towards Azerbaijan actually ruined US-Azerbaijani relations, which we had been building for 30 years. We have always been a very reliable partner and friend to the United States. When they needed us, we were with them. When they needed us in Iraq, we were in Iraq with our troops. When they needed us in Afghanistan, we were one of the first non-NATO countries to join operations in Afghanistan in 2001. And we were among the last to leave. But after we left, they imposed sanctions on us. I remember it was a big frustration in Azerbaijan,” the head of state noted.