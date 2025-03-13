I experienced warm hospitality during my official visit to friendly Azerbaijan - President of North Macedonia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. I experienced warm hospitality during my official visit to friendly Azerbaijan, said Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, President of North Macedonia, as she addressed the opening ceremony of the 12th Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

“There is yet another thing that connects our countries. Azerbaijan is the land of fire. I, on the other hand, come from the land of the sun. And the sun, as one of our Macedonian poets said, is the oldest fire one can get warm off.

I experienced this warmth in the past few days during my official visit to the friendly Republic of Azerbaijan. Thank you once again, President Aliyev, for your warm hospitality,” she added.

