Global Baku Forum unites individuals with diverse perspective - Latvia's former president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13.​ The Global Baku Forum brings together people representing a wide range of perspectives in a neutral and friendly environment, allowing them to exchange ideas on global challenges, former President of Latvia, Vaira Vīķe-Freiberga, said at the opening ceremony of the XII Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

“The forum will touch upon issues such as energy, healthcare, international relations, and trust in the information space we all live in,” the official added.

The XII Global Baku Forum is scheduled to take place from March 13 to 15, 2025.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and will be held under the theme "Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities".

Discussions will focus on key global issues, including geopolitical shifts, multilateralism, the global health crisis, recovery and regional stability, COP29, and more.

The forum is expected to bring together over 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, over 15 former prime ministers, around 10 UN and international agency heads, and over 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel