BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. During the ongoing trial at the Baku Military Court on March 13, defendant Arkadi Ghukasyan admitted that Armenian passports were issued to Armenian residents living under the so-called regime, Trend reports.

He stated that these passports bore the inscription "Republic of Armenia" but specified the place of residence: if it was in Khankendi, it would say Khankendi; if in Aghdara, it would say Aghdara. “These passports allowed people to travel to Russia, Europe, and other places. Therefore, it was decided that the passports should be obtained in Armenia. The passports used by Armenian citizens and Armenian residents living in Karabakh were identical in appearance. The only difference was in the serial numbers. A separate serial number was issued by Armenia for the Armenian residents living in Karabakh.”

Ghukasyan noted that no registration was conducted for Armenian citizens traveling to Karabakh: “There was no registration of Armenian citizens when they came to Karabakh or when Armenian residents of Karabakh went to Armenia. However, when foreign citizens came from Armenia to Karabakh and returned, their registration was conducted. Many people from different countries visited. The ‘authorities’ from some time ago can answer these questions. Many individuals, including deputies, senators, congressmen, and others, were visiting.”

The trial of Armenian citizens accused of committing numerous crimes, including crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, preparation and conduct of aggressive war, genocide, violation of the laws and customs of war, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, violent seizure of power, its retention by force, and other serious offenses resulting from Armenia's military aggression, will continue on March 14.