IAEA committed to implementing UN Pact for Future - deputy director general

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13.​ IAEA is committed to implementing the UN Pact for Future, the Deputy Director General of the IAEA Najat Mokhtar said at a panel discussion on the theme of "The UN Pact for the Future: Building a New Global Consensus" being held as part of the XII Global Baku Forum in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"Ensuring equal access to advanced technologies and eliminating scientific inequality are key conditions for the successful implementation of the Pact for the Future. The IAEA is committed to fulfilling it by focusing on science, innovation, and cooperation with all member states," she explained.

According to Mokhtar, one of the key areas of the IAEA's work is developing scientific and technological potential, as well as introducing advanced solutions for healthcare.

"Specifically, we are working on improving the qualifications of medical professionals to enhance the diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

Today, 70 percent of Africa's population lacks access to oncology care. This means that a person's place of birth often determines their chances of survival, and such a situation is unacceptable. I hope that the Pact for the Future will change this state of affairs," she also said.

The deputy director-general noted that the IAEA is exploring mechanisms for blended financing to support countries, strengthen their medical infrastructure, and ensure that everyone has access to the necessary treatment, including oncology care.

"One example of innovation implementation is the use of artificial intelligence to accelerate the preparation of cancer treatment protocols. Under standard conditions, this process takes months, but with AI, it is reduced to just a few hours, and what does this mean in practice? More lives saved. The faster the protocol is developed, the more patients receive timely treatment," Mokhtar added.

The XII Global Baku Forum has started on March 13 and will continue until March 15, 2025.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and will be held under the theme "Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities".

Discussions focus on key global issues, including geopolitical shifts, multilateralism, the global health crisis, recovery and regional stability, COP29, and more.

The forum has brought together over 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, over 15 former prime ministers, around 10 UN and international agency heads, and over 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

