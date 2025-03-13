World observes weakening of international norms - ECO secretary general

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13.​ The world observes weakening of international norms, Secretary-General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Asad Majid Khan said at a panel discussion on the theme of "The UN Pact for the Future: Building a New Global Consensus" being held as part of the XII Global Baku Forum in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"Given the situation and the challenges we face—a stagnant WTO, a paralyzed Security Council, dysfunctional trade and financial systems, weakened international norms, and the failure of international financial institutions to act—against this backdrop, the fact that the future is coming is in itself a great achievement," he mentioned.

Majid Khan noted that today there is a desire to regain those positions and bases that countries voluntarily gave up in order to participate in the process of globalization, and this tendency seems to be only growing.

"It's extremely important for us to understand what exactly gives rise to such a desire," added the secretary-general.

The XII Global Baku Forum has started on March 13 and will continue until March 15, 2025.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and will be held under the theme "Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities".

Discussions focus on key global issues, including geopolitical shifts, multilateralism, the global health crisis, recovery and regional stability, COP29, and more.

The forum has brought together over 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, over 15 former prime ministers, around 10 UN and international agency heads, and over 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

