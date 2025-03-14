Baker Hughes to provide multi-fuel gas turbines for U.S. data centers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Baker Hughes has secured a contract from TURBINE-X Energy Inc. to supply its NovaLT™ gas turbine technology for multiple data center projects across North America, Trend reports.

The agreement supports growing power demands driven by the expansion of artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure.

TURBINE-X Energy Inc., a provider of industrial gas turbine packages, will integrate Baker Hughes' turbines, along with associated power generation equipment, into combined cycle configurations for data center developers and power producers in the U.S.

The NovaLT™ gas turbine is a multi-fuel solution capable of running on natural gas, hydrogen blends, or 100% hydrogen, offering flexibility for sustainable power generation.

Baker Hughes recently announced a separate partnership with Frontier Infrastructure to supply carbon capture and power generation technologies for data centers and industrial customers. The company continues to expand its portfolio of energy solutions, including natural gas, geothermal, and hydrogen, to support critical power needs.