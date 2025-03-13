Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

President Ilham Aliyev presents friendship order to Fatih Birol

Politics Materials 13 March 2025 17:05 (UTC +04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev presents friendship order to Fatih Birol

Follow Trend on

Ali Gasimov
Ali Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13.​ On March 13, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev awarded the "Dostlug" (Friendship) Order to Fatih Birol in recognition of his support for Azerbaijan’s presidency at COP29, his promotion of global climate change initiatives, as well as his effective cooperation.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude to Fatih Birol for his cooperation with Azerbaijan, and support provided during COP29.

In response, Fatih Birol expressed great pride in receiving the "Dostlug" Order and emphasized Azerbaijan's pivotal role in Europe’s energy security as a reliable partner. He congratulated Azerbaijan on the successes achieved at COP29, noting that despite the difficult and complex negotiations, significant progress was made on the climate agenda.

Latest

Latest

Read more