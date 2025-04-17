Czechia seeks key spot in EU’s Global Gateway efforts in Uzbekistan - ambassador (Exclusive interview)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. Czechia is closely looking into the participation of its companies in projects eligible for funding under the Global Gateway - an EU investment strategy aimed at supporting sustainable infrastructure initiatives in Central Asia, Czech Ambassador to Uzbekistan Lubomír Frebort told Trend in an exclusive interview.

“I am talking specifically about projects targeting the areas of digital connectivity, transport, critical raw materials, and the water, energy, and climate sector,” he said.

According to the ambassador, Czechia has expressed keen interest in Uzbekistan's rich reserves of various strategic minerals, including uranium and copper.

“This priority is in line with the European strategy of diversifying its value chains and finding more reliable sourcing of critical raw materials and other resources to help secure resilience and sustainable transformation of the Czech industry,” Lubomír Frebort noted.

He recalled that in 2023, Czechia and Uzbekistan agreed to institutionalize their cooperation in the mining and geology sector by establishing a joint working group.

“In return, Czech companies are offering cutting-edge mining technologies and equipment to support the extraction and processing of these resources. Earlier this year, a business delegation comprising leading Czech companies and institutions in mining and geology visited Uzbekistan to explore cooperation firsthand. During this mission, I personally had the opportunity to discuss these priorities with the Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology of Uzbekistan,” the ambassador said.

The official emphasized that the Czech Republic's cooperation with the EU in general is a mutually beneficial relationship.

“It’s important to emphasize that cooperation with the EU in general, and with Czechia in particular, is truly a win-win arrangement. Czech companies pride themselves on building equitable partnerships and would never seek to impose unfair conditions on their Uzbek counterparts,” he said.

Speaking about the transport sector, Lubomír Frebort said that railway cooperation has been a traditional focus of bilateral economic relations.

“We are currently working intensively on one flagship project to be completed in this sector. Additionally, Czech companies are interested in participating in contracts such as expanding or/modernizing the tram fleet in Samarkand, trolleybus fleet in Urgench, or helping grow the Tashkent metro lines,” he stated.

“Czech companies stand ready to contribute their expertise to the development of airport and air traffic control-related infrastructure as well. Apart from ongoing supplies of short-range transport L-410 aircraft produced by the Czech manufacturer to Uzbekistan Airways, there is also growing interest from a Czech manufacturer specializing in smaller private aircraft, suitable for recreational flying or activities such as parachuting,” the ambassador added.

Lubomír Frebort welcomed the upcoming resumption of direct flights between Tashkent and two Czech cities.

“Finally, we are pleased that direct flights between Tashkent and Prague and between Tashkent and Karlovy Vary are set to resume for the upcoming summer season. These direct connections will further strengthen economic and cultural ties between our countries,” he said.

The ambassador also pointed out the Czech support for Uzbekistan’s access to European markets, particularly through CE certification and capacity building.

“One concrete example is the involvement of a Czech company in helping Uzbekistan upgrade its laboratories and capacities in metrology and standardization to European standards - crucial steps for companies intending to export to the EU, where precision and compliance with standards are essential,” he explained.

“Institutions such as the Czech Metrology Institute are also engaged in capacity-building efforts, including training programs in Czechia for Uzbek experts to enhance their technical expertise. In addition, CzechInvest offers a comprehensive suite of services to support foreign investors and exporters, helping bridge the gap between Uzbekistan and the European market,” Lubomír Frebort noted.

The ambassador said Czechia sees significant prospects in a wide range of sectors.

“There are many sectors where Czechia can offer solutions and know-how, such as mining, transport, water management, urban infrastructure and smart cities solutions, health-tech, food industry, and defense,” he said.

“Czech export-oriented businesses are well-positioned in each of these areas and eager to establish new, mutually beneficial partnerships. As Uzbekistan continues to modernize and diversify its economy, Czechia is committed to being a long-term partner in this transformative journey,” the ambassador concluded.