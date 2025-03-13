China continues strategic partnership with EU despite differences - ex-ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13.​ China remains committed to strengthening its strategic partnership with the European Union, despite existing differences and the EU's attempts to view China as a systemic rival, China's former special representative for European affairs, China's ex-ambassador to Germany Wu Hongbo said during the XII Global Baku Forum in Baku, Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the panel discussion on "Geopolitical Shifts: Responsible Partnerships versus Rivalry" within the framework of XII Global Baku Forum and noted that last week China marked the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations with the European Union, representing a good opportunity for both sides to reflect on and rethink their next steps in joint cooperation.

"China continues to adhere to the principle of long-term and strategic partnership with the EU, even though relations between the two sides have faced difficulties recently.

We persist in recognizing the EU as a pivotal collaborator, notwithstanding the EU's occasional perception of China as a systemic adversary and its endeavors to attenuate the risks linked to China.," said Hongbo.

He emphasized that China and the EU can achieve much not only for their countries but for the entire world.

According to the diplomat, China is closely watching how the EU will position China in the changing geopolitical landscape.

"Our positions have not changed. We do not believe that playing the 'China card' is effective or makes sense," he added.

The XII Global Baku Forum is scheduled to take place from March 13 to 15, 2025.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and will be held under the theme "Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities".

Discussions will focus on key global issues, including geopolitical shifts, multilateralism, the global health crisis, recovery and regional stability, COP29, and more.

The forum is expected to bring together over 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, over 15 former prime ministers, around 10 UN and international agency heads, and over 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

